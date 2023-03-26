More than 12,000 Vietnamese people take part in Olympic Run Day

Some 7,000 runners and some 5,000 other people took part in the Olympic Run Day in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi’s downtown districts this morning.

The Le Duan Street in HCMC’s District 1 became more bustling when the event attracted nearly 7,000 people from departments, districts, armed forces, young workers, student, including foreigners in the city.

In addition, the 2023 Olympic Run Day also saw the participation of outstanding athletes, artists, athletes with disabilities, and relatives of athletes.

The event was organized by the municipal People's Committee to celebrate the 77th Traditional Day of the Sports sector and the day when Uncle Ho wrote the article ‘Fitness and health’ calling for people to exercise ( March 27, 1946 - March 27, 2023); thereby, responding to the movement ‘All people do exercise following the example of Uncle Ho’ and the movement ‘Be healthy to establish a career and defend the country’ throughout the country.

The annual event - a community sports event suitable for all ages - is held to raise people’s awareness about the role and effect of physical training in protecting the health of the population and improving health and fitness.

Elsewhere in the country, Hanoians ran around Hoan Kiem lake this morning.

A representative of the People’s Committee in the capital city congratulated all coaches, athletes, people, referees, artists, and actors in the culture and sports sector on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the traditional day of sport. This is an annual program and also to raise the sports spirit of the whole people.

More than 3,000 runners took part in the Olympic Run Day and the launch of the annual Run for Peace of the Hanoi Moi newspaper.

Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh and many athletes of the Hanoi track and field team were attending the Olympic Run Day.