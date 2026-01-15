More than 1 million businesses nationwide in operation

Nearly 297,500 businesses entered the market last year, up 27.4 percent year on year and 1.3 times the number of businesses exiting the market.

Vietnam has crossed a symbolic threshold, with the number of operating businesses nationwide surpassing one million, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO), underlining the growing weight of the business sector in the economy.

The milestone reflects not only an increase in the number of enterprises but also a gradual recovery in the production and business environment, signalling stronger confidence among firms after a challenging period.

The NSO has released an analytical report on business development last year, highlighting the impact of recent policy changes. The issuance of Resolution No. 68 on private-sector development, which introduced a range of breakthrough measures, has opened up new development space for businesses, the NSO said.

As a result, the private sector and the broader business community have recorded an unprecedented surge, reflected in a sharp rise in newly registered enterprises and in those resuming operations.

In concrete terms, nearly 297,500 businesses entered the market last year, up 27.4 percent year on year and 1.3 times the number of businesses exiting the market.

Of these, almost 195,100 were newly established, with total registered capital of VND1.9 quadrillion, representing increases of 24.1 percent in both number and registered capital.

At the same time, more than 102,300 businesses resumed operations, up 34.3 percent compared with 2024. This marked a record-high increase, clearly reflecting strong vitality and increasingly reinforced business confidence.

The issuance of Resolution No. 68 on private-sector development, featuring many breakthrough policies, has opened up new development space for businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Total additional registered capital injected into the economy last year reached nearly VND6.4 quadrillion, up 77.8 percent from 2024. Within this, additional registered capital from existing businesses exceeded VND4.4 quadrillion, a surge of 118.3 percent.

The expansion in capital scale suggests that businesses are identifying new opportunities and recognizing the market’s potential.

However, the overall picture still contains grey areas. The number of businesses temporarily suspending operations rose to 114,400, up 14.3 percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, 76,900 businesses ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, an increase of 0.9 percent, and 35,900 businesses completed dissolution procedures, up 66.1 percent. On average, about 18,900 businesses exited the market each month.

Vietnamplus