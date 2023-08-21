More offerings of creative, diversified tours needed to lure, retain visitors

Based on Google Trends, the number of searches for Vietnam tourism increased by 10-25 percent from March to June 2023, placing the country seventh in the world.

It's terrific news, however, Vietnam needs a severe overhaul in the tourism business, service industry, and locales so that tourists can visit repeatedly.

According to travel specialists, tourists are always attracted by new things. It can even be said that this is a prerequisite for them to decide to visit somewhere. Nowadays, a growing number of tourists are willing to pay big sums of money to travel to new lands, breathe the air, see the landscapes, and listen to sounds that their homeland lacks.

There are several unique trips (one guide - one tourist) in HCMC to explore new and strange cuisine that cost VND1-2 million per person per day, which is fairly frequent here. Many domestic and international tourists have booked private trips to experience Vietnam's roads and villages, with tour prices ranging from hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong per person, within 7-10 days.

What's it about these enticing excursions that persuade customers to pay thousands of US dollars? Many guides who participate in tours like this admit that this type of tour has unique and appealing components that can "arouse" and sublimate all senses of sightseers.

There are numerous magnificent scenes with abundant culture and history along Vietnam's S-shaped region, from Mong Cai to Ca Mau. This is the fundamental foundation for attracting visitors.

Hoang Thi Xoi, a businesswoman with her farmstay located in the middle of Tong Pang village (Lam Thuong commune, Luc Yen district, Yen Bai province) is an excellent example for those who understand how to "arouse" these potentials. This place only has mountains, immense green forests, far-reaching fields, and limpid streams and waterfalls covering the Tay ethnic people's village, but almost every week, Ms. Xoi's Farmstay and many other local people's guest houses welcome visitors from Australia, the United States, Germany, and other countries.

Con Chim tourist area (Tra Vinh Province) also draws an abundance of visitors. Ms. Rose Johnson, a visitor from the US, stated, "Life here feels so serene and lovely. All are genuine villages, not man-made areas designed to welcome seasonal visitors. We appreciate the true sounds, colors, and scents of life here, and it makes us extremely happy."

Recently, HCMC hosted a River Festival feast, which was eye-pleasing and eye-catching to many tourists who enjoyed night meals on the streets and river cruises while listening to songs and music. Sweet folk tunes, paragliding, and boat racing. Following this festival, many domestic tourists are eager to visit HCMC again.

In the first seven months of 2023, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) evaluated the total number of international visitors to Vietnam, reaching almost 6.6 million arrivals, exceeding 83 percent of the plan in 2023, and total tourism earnings reaching over VND416,000 billion.

Tourism specialists know that if there are measures to boost demand, particularly for high-spending tourists, both domestic and foreign, revenue growth will be considerably more spectacular. Many Vietnamese visitors come to Thailand and Singapore with large budgets to spend on their vacations because these places know how to fully exploit entertainment and no one can complain about the entertainment service.

To feel as comfortable as home, many countries in Southeast Asia are willing to hire Vietnamese or native speakers who are good at Vietnamese to introduce their cuisine and services. According to specialists, to do so to attract tourists is not difficult, just be thoughtful, dedicated, and always creative so that the tour can "arouse" all the senses of sightseers to be successful.