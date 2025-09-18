Mooncake market offers wide price range but slow sales

With less than three weeks until the Mid-Autumn Festival, the mooncake market in Hanoi, HCMC, and many other localities nationwide is entering its busiest phase.

Mooncake stalls erected along Ngo Thi Nham Street (Ha Dong, Hanoi) have encroached on sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian pathways.

Diverse products

Across central streets, traditional markets, and residential areas, mooncake stalls have sprung up in close succession. However, direct sales remain sluggish, despite the dazzling displays and festive lighting.

In Hanoi, over the past one to two weeks, rows of makeshift stalls lined with flashing lights and stacked with mooncakes from brands such as K.D, H.N, M.S, M.H, and B.N have appeared along Lac Long Quan, Ho Tung Mau, Hoang Quoc Viet, Le Van Luong–To Huu, Xuan Thuy, and Cau Giay streets.

At Hang Da Market, many stalls stay open all day but draw only a trickle of customers. One vendor explained that most buyers wait until the weekend or right before the festival to purchase mooncakes as gifts.

Residents line up to buy mooncakes on Hue Street (Hanoi).

In contrast, some shops in Hanoi’s Old Quarter and downtown areas are crowded from early morning. At one bakery on Hue Street, long queues of customers line up daily, most of them buying mooncakes to present as gifts.

This year’s trend favors “healthy” product lines—less sweet, made with natural ingredients, and targeting younger consumers. Novelty designs featuring the red flag with a yellow star, Vietnam’s S-shaped map, or popular characters like Capybara and Labubu are in high demand, priced from VND85,000 to VND270,000 per piece.

Standard mooncakes range between VND40,000 and VND80,000 each, while premium gift sets cost from VND500,000 to several million Vietnamese dong per box. On Lac Long Quan Street, one gift set with wine is sold at VND1.9 million. Kinh Do has announced a price range from VND45,000 per piece to VND5 million for its lacquerware-designed collection. Several four- and five-star hotels are also selling mooncake boxes priced at VND760,000.

Smuggled mooncakes resurface

Alongside the festive atmosphere, concerns persist over counterfeit and smuggled mooncakes, which not only encroach on sidewalks and disrupt urban order but also pose food safety risks. Since September 9, Hanoi’s market surveillance force has uncovered multiple cases of untraceable confectionery being sold.

Authorities uncover a facility smuggling Chinese mooncakes in Ha Dong Ward (Hanoi).

Market Surveillance Team No.1 seized 1,022 mooncakes illegally imported from China in Phu Luong Ward and 120 cakes labeled “YUEMAN DONGFANG” in Duong Noi Ward on September 12. That same day, Market Surveillance Team No.15 and local police raided a facility in Hoang Mai District, uncovering 1,214 foreign-made mooncakes and bear-shaped cream-filled biscuits. A further inspection in Linh Nam Ward found 450 mooncakes without origin labeling on September 15.

Market surveillance officers and police have cracked down on the illegal trade of smuggled mooncakes in wards including Ha Dong, Duong Noi, and Phu Luong (Hanoi).

To combat counterfeit and substandard products and safeguard consumers, the Hanoi Market Surveillance Department has launched a special inspection plan for the 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to Mr. Trinh Quang Duc, Head of the Market Surveillance Sub-Department, Team No.1 has been tasked with monitoring importers, Team No.14 with checking product labels and origin, and Team No.17 with controlling mooncake quality, especially the potential use of illicit additives.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan