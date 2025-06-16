Contestants from Canada, Sri Lanka crowned fitness and fashion int'l contest

Rincon Mildred Esmith from Canada and Vishmitha Divyaja Perera from Sri Lanka were crowned Miss Fitness Supermodel World 2025 and Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2025, respectively.

At the climax night of the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

The final night of the Miss & Mister Fitness SuperModel World 2025 took place at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on June 14.

The first runners-up in the male and female categories were Belaroussi Fouad from France and Opiaza Princess Juniane Hinkle from the Philippines, respectively. The second runner-up titles were awarded to Argana Allen Denver Pedia from the Philippines and Nguyen Ngoc Phi Khanh, representing Vietnam.

In addition to the main titles of Miss, Mister, and four runners-up in each category, the organizing committee also presented minor awards, including Best Photogenic Face, Best Physique, Outstanding Talent, Best Performance, Excellent Communication Skills, and the Continental Ambassadors, recognizing a pair of contestants chosen to represent each continent.

(Photo: SGGP)

This year’s contest under the theme “All to Shine” attracted 33 contestants from 25 countries and territories. As part of the competition’s program, they visited some of Binh Dinh’s most iconic landmarks, including Eo Gio, Ky Co Beach, the Twin Towers, the monument of the late President Ho Chi Minh in his early years and his father Nguyen Sinh Sac, the Quy Nhon Science Discovery Center (ExploraScience Quy Nhon), and FLC Safari Park. In addition to sightseeing, participants engaged in a variety of cultural activities. They took part in a “Journey to the Land of Martial Arts,” an exchange with students of Quy Nhon University, and a food tour to promote the central region’s culinary heritage.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province, this marks the first time Binh Dinh hosted a large-scale international event in the field of fitness and fashion. The provinces’ authorities hoped that it would be an opportunity to promote the locality as a modern, dynamic, and friendly destination to domestic and international audiences.

Miss Fitness Supermodel World 2025 and four runners-up in the female category (Photo: SGGP)

Mister Fitness Supermodel World 2025 and four runners-up in the male category (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, the inaugural season of the competition was held in 2023 in Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province, featuring participants from over 25 countries and territories. The titles were claimed by Mister USA and Miss Croatia.

The second season took place in 2024 in Vung Tau City, drawing 36 contestants from around the world. The championship titles were awarded to Mister Uzbekistan and Miss Philippines.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh