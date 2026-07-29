Miss Grand Vietnam 2026 semifinal showcases Top 30 contestants

The Top 30 contestants of Miss Grand Vietnam 2026 competed in evening gown, swimsuit, and National Costume presentations during the pageant's semifinal night in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28.

The Top 30 contestants competed in evening gown, swimsuit, and National Costume presentations during the semifinal of Miss Grand Vietnam 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of July 28.

The contestants opened the show with a group performance in evening gowns before taking turns in individual runway walks and self-introductions. The segment allowed judges to evaluate each contestant's catwalk skills, stage presence, confidence, and ability to showcase the outfits.

For the swimsuit competition, contestants wore designs by fashion designer Ivan Tran.

The National Costume competition began with reigning Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thi Yen Nhi appearing in the "Thang Long Hoi" costume designed by Nguyen Huy Hoang.

The remaining entries were then presented by three mentor teams led by designers Ivan Tran, Dang Trong Minh Chau, and Song Toan. In line with the competition's theme, the costumes drew inspiration from Vietnam's culture, history, daily life, and national identity.

The designs were judged on creativity, aesthetics, stage presentation, and how effectively they reflected the theme.

Following the semifinal, the Top 30 contestants will continue participating in activities leading up to the final, scheduled for July 31 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan