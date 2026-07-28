Culture/art

Exhibition showcases patriotic tradition from Hoi An to Da Lat

SGGP

Throughout history, Hoi An and Da Lat have been closely connected through their shared revolutionary journey and the sacrifices made by generations of patriots during the country's two resistance wars.

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Visitors tour the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 27, an exhibition titled "Hoi An – From the Revolutionary Patriotic Tradition to a World Cultural Heritage Site and Global Creative City" opened at the Da Lat Children's Prison National Historic Site in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

The event was jointly organized by the Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation and the Lam Dong Museum to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

The exhibition features 30 display panels showcasing photographs, archival materials, artifacts, and memorabilia highlighting the Hoi An Prison Historic Site, while also promoting Hoi An's cultural heritage and tourism.

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Young visitors in Da Lat take part in a paper mask-painting activity. (Photo: SGGP)

From the early 20th century until 1975, three prisons were established in Hoi An, including Faifo Prison, Thong Dang Prison, and Hoi An Prison (also known as Xom Moi Prison). These facilities served as detention centers for numerous political prisoners from Quang Nam Province and the Central region.

Throughout history, Hoi An and Da Lat have been closely linked through their shared revolutionary journey and the sacrifices made by generations of patriots during the country's two resistance wars. A notable chapter was the struggle of young patriots from Hoi An who were imprisoned at the Da Lat Children's Prison between 1971 and 1973.

The program also featured hands-on cultural and folk art activities, including demonstrations of Hoi An's traditional lantern-making craft and paper mask painting, offering interactive experiences for visitors to the exhibition.

The event serves as a meaningful initiative to educate younger generations about the nation's revolutionary tradition, foster patriotism and national pride, and strengthen their sense of responsibility towards the country.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Hoi An Da Lat patriotic tradition exhibition

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