Miss Grand Vietnam 2024 beauty contest starts

Miss Grand Vietnam 2024 beauty contest has been kicked off in HCMC on June 3.

Members of the jury of Miss Grand Vietnam 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s contest includes new competitions including the “Grand Voice Award” seeking singing talents and “Best Seller” developing contestants’ business and communication skills in marketing and promoting a brand's products or services to clients.

The final round of the beauty pageant will be held at the coastal economic and entertainment urban area of NovaWorld in Phan Thiet City (NovaWorld Phan Thiet) in the southern central coastal province of Binh Thuan.

The national costume competition at the ongoing Miss Grand Vietnam 2024 will also see the presence of fashion designers likely Viet Hung, Nguyen Minh Cong, Vu Lan Anh, and Dang Trong Minh Chau.

The jury members include Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, People’s Artist Vuong Duy Bien, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, model Minh Tu, designer Do Long, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 Doan Thien An and Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 Le Hoang Phuong.

Fashion designers join the national costume competition. (Photo: SGGP)

The beauty pageant aims to search for beautiful women who are ready to work with perfection in all elements including Body, Beauty, and Brain. They should be complete with a Skill Set and all-around abilities and be able to show the potential of being a modern woman who must be beautiful, skillful, and smart so that they can be an icon for women.

On this occasion, the organization board announced that following the success of the Miss Grand International 2023 contest that took place in HCMC last year, Vietnam will host the Miss Grand International 2027 with the goal of promoting Vietnamese culture, tourism, and cuisine.

Le Hoang Phuong is named the winner of the Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 pageant. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh