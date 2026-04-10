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Ministry weighs time-based EV charging tariffs to safeguard grid

SGGP

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is considering a time-of-use electricity pricing scheme to steer electric vehicle owners toward off-peak charging, aiming to ease pressure on Vietnam’s power grid as electrification accelerates.

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Nguyen The Huu, Deputy Director of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (Photo: SGGP/ Can Dung)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is currently evaluating a time-of-use electricity pricing mechanism designed to encourage electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge during off-peak hours, with the aim of preventing localized grid overloads and optimizing the national power system.

Speaking at a regular press conference on April 9, Nguyen The Huu, Deputy Director of the Electricity Regulatory Authority, noted that the national grid is currently grappling with prolonged heatwaves and geopolitical tensions affecting fuel supplies. Against this backdrop, the transition toward electric mobility is accelerating.

Citing data from the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, Mr. Huu estimated that by the end of 2025, electricity demand for the transportation sector will reach approximately 652 million kWh, accounting for a marginal 0.2 percent–0.3 percent of total commercial electricity consumption.

By 2030, with projections suggesting 1–1.6 million electric cars and 8–13 million electric motorbikes on the road, demand is expected to rise to between 3.1 and 5.6 billion kWh annually. While this remains a small fraction of total demand (0.68 percent–1.1 percent), the Authority warned that the primary challenge is not total volume, but instantaneous load capacity during charging.

The Authority highlighted that charging behavior and regional concentration are critical factors. For instance, if 100,000 electric cars were to fast-charge simultaneously at 60–120kW, the instantaneous demand could hit 6–12GW, representing up to one-quarter of the national system's current peak load.

In response to the risk of localized grid failures in densely populated areas, MoIT is focusing on several strategic initiatives:

- Grid Modernization: Updating power development plans to prioritize medium- and low-voltage grid upgrades in areas with high electrification rates.

- Economic Incentives: Implementing time-based pricing to shift charging demand away from peak periods.

- Smart Infrastructure: Promoting the development of smart charging stations integrated with distributed energy sources to alleviate systemic pressure.

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By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

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electricity demand the transportation sector electric vehicle national power system off-peak hours charging stations

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