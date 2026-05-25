Tien Phuoc pepper granted geographical indication protection

Leaders of Tien Phuoc Commune receive the geographical indication registration certificate for Tien Phuoc pepper. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 25, the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology of Da Nang City, the Institute of Soils and Fertilizers, and the People’s Committee of Tien Phuoc Commune, held a ceremony to announce and receive the geographical indication protection certificate for Tien Phuoc pepper in Tien Phuoc Commune, Da Nang City.

According to the geographical indication dossier, the product includes three main varieties: green, black, and white peppers. Tien Phuoc pepper is distinguished by its characteristic pungent flavor, which is difficult to confuse with pepper produced in other growing regions.

Scientists have found that the special quality of Tien Phuoc pepper comes from a unique mix of natural conditions and the traditional farming methods used by local people.

The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam granted a collective trademark certificate to Tien Phuoc pepper in 2009. In 2015, the product won the Outstanding Rural Industrial Product Award of the former Quang Nam Province, and in 2018, it was recognized as a four-star OCOP product at the provincial level.

At the ceremony, representatives of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam presented the geographical indication protection certificate for Tien Phuoc pepper. Under the certificate, the People’s Committee of Tien Phuoc Commune has been assigned to take the lead in managing the “Tien Phuoc” geographical indication for pepper products originating from the geographical area comprising Tien Phuoc, Lanh Ngoc, Thanh Binh, and Son Cam Ha communes.

Tien Phuoc pepper products are granted a collective trademark certificate by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam in 2009. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Tien Phuoc Commune grants certificates recognizing the right to use the “Tien Phuoc” geographical indication for pepper products to local households. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, stated that the granting of the geographical indication protection certificate for “Tien Phuoc” represents official State recognition of the product’s reputation, quality, and distinctive origin, while also providing scientific validation of the quality of Tien Phuoc pepper.

He called on Tien Phuoc Commune and other localities within the geographical indication area to continue strengthening product management and quality control. In addition, he emphasized the need to promote the application of science and technology in production and deep processing while linking pepper product development with eco-tourism, experiential tourism, and the OCOP program in order to improve residents’ incomes and foster sustainable rural economic development.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Tien Phuoc Commune also announced decisions recognizing the right to use the “Tien Phuoc” geographical indication for 20 organizations and individuals engaged in pepper production and trading within the protected geographical indication area.

At the same time, the commune issued regulations on the management and use of the “Tien Phuoc” geographical indication for pepper products, with the aim of standardizing management practices, quality control, product traceability, and brand development in the coming period.

By Nguyen Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh