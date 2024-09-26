Science/technology

Deutsches Haus in HCMC launches public e-car charging stations

SGGPO

Deutsches Haus in HCMC launches public e-car charging stations in basement B3 of the building at No.33 Le Duan Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward on September 26.

4q4a1062-2472.jpg.jpg
At the inauguration ceremony of public e-car charging stations (Photo: SGGP)

This initiative demonstrates Deutsches Haus’s commitment to applying advanced technology and promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions for its residents, tenants, and visitors.

The new stations are powered by Siemens’ VersiCharge Wallbox, providing eco-friendly mobility solutions for tenants, visitors, and the local community. With 4 AC charging points, users can easily manage their sessions via the EV ONE app.

These units ensure dust, water, and impact resistance, delivering a secure and durable charging experience. Equipped with safety features like lightning protection, leak detection, and an advanced fire suppression system, our stations prioritize both efficiency and security.

Chief Operating Officer and General Director of Deutsches Haus in HCMC, Elmar Dutt said that the company’s goal is to contribute to green mobility and further reduce the city's carbon emissions, aligning with the commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future. This initiative is an important step toward building a greener and more sustainable community.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Deutsches Haus e-car charging stations HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn