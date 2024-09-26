Deutsches Haus in HCMC launches public e-car charging stations in basement B3 of the building at No.33 Le Duan Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward on September 26.

At the inauguration ceremony of public e-car charging stations (Photo: SGGP)

This initiative demonstrates Deutsches Haus’s commitment to applying advanced technology and promoting environmentally friendly transportation solutions for its residents, tenants, and visitors.

The new stations are powered by Siemens’ VersiCharge Wallbox, providing eco-friendly mobility solutions for tenants, visitors, and the local community. With 4 AC charging points, users can easily manage their sessions via the EV ONE app.

These units ensure dust, water, and impact resistance, delivering a secure and durable charging experience. Equipped with safety features like lightning protection, leak detection, and an advanced fire suppression system, our stations prioritize both efficiency and security.

Chief Operating Officer and General Director of Deutsches Haus in HCMC, Elmar Dutt said that the company’s goal is to contribute to green mobility and further reduce the city's carbon emissions, aligning with the commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future. This initiative is an important step toward building a greener and more sustainable community.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh