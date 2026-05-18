Science and digital transformation positioned as key to Vietnam’s future growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has declared science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation the cornerstone of Vietnam’s strategy in the decades ahead.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the event (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: Quang Phuc)

The Prime Minister emphasized that science-technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and strategic technologies are the path to fast and sustainable national growth in the new era.

The Ministry of Science and Technology hosted a ceremony celebrating Vietnam Science, Technology, and Innovation Day alongside a conference on deploying strategic technology in Hanoi on May 18. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended and delivered a keynote address.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung commended and congratulated generations of officials, civil servants, public employees, and entrepreneurs in the science and technology sector. He highlighted the silent dedication and selfless labor of generations of science, technology, and innovation workers across the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung noted that despite these achievements, Vietnam's science, technology, and innovation activities still face limitations. He stated that the sector has not yet truly become a breakthrough driver for socio-economic development. He also pointed out that resource mobilization remains insufficient, and while training and utilizing tech personnel have improved, significant shortcomings persist.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the event (Photo: Quang Phuc)

According to the Prime Minister, with the goal of becoming a modern industrialized nation by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045, science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation are identified as key drivers, the golden key, and vital factors to realize the country's development aspirations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung requested that the Ministry of Science and Technology play a core role alongside ministries, agencies, localities, enterprises, institutes, and universities in developing national science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. The focus must be on effectively executing tasks to develop the strategic technology portfolio and strategic tech products under Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg and Decision No. 808/QD-TTg. Within this framework, efforts must concentrate on developing strategic technologies that generate concrete products.

The Prime Minister emphasized that strategic technology products must generate added value, be commercialized, and possess a high localization rate. They must also make practical contributions to boosting labor productivity and enhancing economic competitiveness. Within this framework, enterprises, institutes, and universities are central to the ecosystem.

Ministries and agencies assigned by the Prime Minister and the Government must quickly formulate specific orders for enterprises, institutes, and universities to develop core technologies and strategic tech products. They need to build strong, feasible, and practical incentive policies. Furthermore, they must immediately review and remove bottlenecks related to financial mechanisms for science, technology, and innovation, prioritizing resources for strategic technology, core technology, and technology enterprises.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the event. (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung demanded the construction of an effective innovation ecosystem. In this system, the State shapes the institutions; research institutes and universities generate knowledge, technology, and human resources; and enterprises serve as the hub for technology application and commercialization. The State will focus on supporting businesses to improve their capacity to absorb and master technology, while developing and commercializing strategic tech products. This approach aims to build Vietnamese tech firms capable of global competition and leadership in strategic technology sectors.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on intellectuals, scientists, experts, entrepreneurs, the tech business community, and society to continue promoting patriotism, a desire to contribute, and an innovative spirit. He urged them to join hands to build a strong science, technology, and innovation foundation, contributing to a rich, prosperous, civilized, and happy nation. The Government commits to always standing alongside, listening to, and resolving difficulties to ensure that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation truly become the driving force for national development in the new era.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan