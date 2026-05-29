Experts urge development of foundation for quantum technologies

Developing quantum technology in Vietnam is a new and challenging undertaking, with implications for science, national security, industrial digital transformation and the country’s long-term competitiveness.

Therefore, it is necessary to continue “in-depth, systematic and strategic research” to build and refine the project in line with national development goals and the requirement of strategic autonomy.

The requirement was made by General Secretary and President To Lam, Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation at a working session of the steering committee on May 21.

Long-term investment mechanism

Semiconductor Technology students from the Faculty of Science (Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City) practice in a cleanroom. (Photo: Thanh Hung)

The project of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology identifies 5 priority areas in strategic order including quantum communication and security, quantum simulation, algorithms and software, quantum sensors and precision measurement, quantum photonic materials and components and training high-quality human resources.

Of these, the top priority currently is quantum communication and security, especially cryptography. Quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution are areas of urgent importance to national security, given that traditional encryption systems may be breached by sufficiently powerful quantum computers in the future.

Quantum technology is a difficult field but not beyond Vietnam’s reach if approached correctly, Professor Tran Hong Thai, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said.

He cautioned against “superficial competition” and copying the models of powerful nations, or setting goals beyond realistic capabilities. Instead, he said Vietnam should select directions suited to its own needs and strengths, build a solid foundation, and pursue them persistently through multiple policy cycles.

His remarks highlight the country’s effort to balance ambition with pragmatism as it seeks to advance quantum research, strengthen scientific capacity, and align technological development with national priorities.

Professor Tran Hong Thai affirmed that quantum technology is a deep technology with a long investment cycle, high risks, but enormous strategic impact. Therefore, it can't be managed by traditional science management mechanisms that are short-term, fragmented in resources, and primarily evaluated based on the number of publications.

He believes that a long-term, stable, and focused investment mechanism is needed. National programs, evaluated according to specific progress milestones and outputs, rather than detailed control over each annual budget line, are a prerequisite for ensuring the continuity of long-term research programs.

Businesses join in under public-private partnership mechanism

According to Professor Tran Hong Thai, the development of quantum technology must also leverage the role of businesses. Businesses should not only be the end-users but also participate from the research, testing, and commercialization stages of the technology. Therefore, a public-private partnership mechanism is needed, especially with businesses in the telecommunications, semiconductor, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and defense sectors such as Viettel, VNPT, and FPT.

These will be important forces in forming Vietnam's quantum technology ecosystem in the future. Along with that, international cooperation must be closely linked to domestic development goals. Each cooperation program needs to clearly answer what Vietnam will master, how many experts will be trained, what infrastructure will be built, and must be linked to specific application areas. domestic specific tools.

As a pioneering enterprise in this field, in early December 2025, FPT established the Quantum AI & Cyber Security Institute (QACI). The company also committed to investing US$100 million with the goal of training 100 PhDs, developing and nurturing 2,000 technology experts, and publishing 500 articles, patents, and intellectual property rights by 2035.

Over the past period, QACI has implemented collaborative activities with many universities, aiming to build a long-term network of links between businesses, research institutes, and universities. Through this, all parties participate in human resource training, developing applied research, and gradually bringing real-world technology problems from businesses into research and training activities at universities.

Associate Professor Ngo Xuan Bach, Director of QACI, said that the unit wishes to build a close cooperation network between research institutes, universities, and businesses to jointly develop human resources. High-quality technological capabilities should be developed to promote applied research and gradually master Vietnam's strategic technologies, including quantum technology.

Professor Nguyen Huu Duc of Hanoi National University has emphasized that Vietnam must invest early in human resources to prepare for the future of quantum technology. He noted that the country should treat quantum technology as a long-term strategic field, rather than expecting quick results. Professor Nguyen Huu Duc of Hanoi National University This is not a sector that can deliver mass-produced products within just a few years, the professor explained. But without early investment in talent and foundational capabilities, Vietnam will face great difficulty in joining the broader application phase once the technology matures. His remarks underscore the urgency of building a skilled workforce and strong research base now, to ensure Vietnam can participate meaningfully when quantum technology transitions from theory to widespread use. Vietnam should start by training quantum personnel, with interdisciplinary programs between physics, mathematics, computer science, electronic engineering, cryptography, materials, and semiconductors. Training should not be limited to "quantum physics" in the narrow sense, but should focus on training quantum science and technology in a way that connects with computing, equipment, and industrial applications. Moreover, Vietnam should prioritize post-quantum cryptography and information security as an immediate, practical, and urgent direction. This field does not require an immediate investment in expensive quantum hardware systems, yet holds immense significance for digital security. Ho Ba Tham, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Quantum Philosophy and Intelligence, According to Ho Ba Tham, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Quantum Philosophy and Intelligence, the country must focus on researching and applying quantum technology and quantum thinking. Quantum technology is currently reshaping the global technological competition, creating superior computing capabilities through core physics principles. For Vietnam, mastering this technology is a critical mission to protect data sovereignty and ensure national security. The quantum challenge extends beyond technology to encompass human resources, institutions, and adaptive mindsets. Broadly speaking, it includes quantum thinking and information thinking with deep scientific and philosophical dimensions, establishing a quantum ecosystem within the national development strategy. For Ho Chi Minh City, the metropolis requires a vision, research strategies, and talent-attraction policies that focus on human resources and institutionalizing strategies for long-term, stable development. Greater emphasis must be placed on promoting research and applying both quantum technology and quantum thinking in strategy formulation, policy-making, and implementation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan