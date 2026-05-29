Vietnam Space Week 2026 kicks off in Can Tho

The 2026 Vietnam Space Week officially commenced in Vi Thanh Ward, Can Tho City, on May 28, aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists and tech innovators.

A large number of delegates attend the Vietnam Space Week 2026 event in Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is jointly organized by the People’s Committee of Can Tho City and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Astronomy and Space Association.

Scheduled to run through May 31, the four-day event brings together international scientists, aerospace experts, and former astronauts, alongside thousands of local students.

The sub-national science week features a diverse lineup of activities, including the "Astronaut Talk Show," which offers insights into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Attendees can also participate in interactive days, STEM and EdTech; a "Starry Night" stargazing session; and hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, including robotics, drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR).

A former international astronaut engages in a direct sharing session with young participants at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The activities held throughout the week are intended to inspire and ignite young people’s passion for learning and scientific and technological exploration; raise awareness about environmental protection and climate change adaptation; and provide career orientation guidance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Khoi, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee, stated that “Vietnam Space Week 2026” is a meaningful science, technology, and education event for the younger generation. In particular, amid the rapid development of science and technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, space science is playing an increasingly important role in modern life.

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoi, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee underscored that science, technology, and high-quality human resources remain the bedrock of the city’s rapid and sustainable development. He emphasized Can Tho's focus on nurturing an innovation ecosystem, advancing STEM education, driving digital transformation, and igniting a passion for science among the youth.

The Vice Chairman reaffirmed the city’s commitment to partnering with educational institutions, businesses, scientists, and international organizations. This collaborative effort aims to foster a modern environment for learning, research, and innovation, ultimately cultivating a highly skilled workforce for the future.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh