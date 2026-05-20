Ho Chi Minh City enters world’s Top 100 startup ecosystems

Ho Chi Minh City has officially entered the world’s Top 100 startup ecosystems for the first time, marking a major milestone in its innovation and technology development journey.

According to the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index released by StartupBlink, Ho Chi Minh City climbed 12 places to rank 98th worldwide. This is the city’s highest position ever in the StartupBlink rankings and allows it to achieve its Top 100 target nearly four years ahead of its 2030 roadmap.

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) has become a gathering place for startup and innovation activities.

StartupBlink noted that Ho Chi Minh City currently leads Southeast Asia in ecosystem maturity, reflecting its ability to generate startups that can scale and expand into broader markets. The city has also emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic startup hubs, driven by growing participation from startups, investors, universities, technology companies and innovation support organizations.

In addition to entering the global Top 100, Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation ecosystem recorded several other impressive achievements. The city ranked fifth overall in Southeast Asia, second in Southeast Asia for Ecosystem Maturity, and seventh in the Asia-Pacific region for Startup Community Activity. It also placed third in Southeast Asia in Fintech and fifth in Blockchain.

The StartupBlink index is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading international benchmarks for startup ecosystems, evaluating more than 1,500 cities and 100 countries based on factors including ecosystem scale, quality and the business environment supporting innovation.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Huyen Huong