HCMC delegation visits outstanding scientists

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization visited prominent scientists and experts on May 14.

On the afternoon of May 14, Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization, led a delegation to visit Dr. Tran Du Lich, senior economic expert, and Prof. Dr. Truong Dinh Kiet, former Vice Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18).

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization visits and extends greetings to Dr. Tran Du Lich. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

During the visit to Dr. Tran Du Lich, who is senior economic expert, Chairman of the Advisory Council for the implementation of Resolution 98 on special mechanisms for Ho Chi Minh City, member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Scientific Council and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam International Arbitration Center, Mr. Nguyen Viet Long extended his best wishes to Dr. Tran Du Lich and his family.

He emphasized that through various positions as a scientist and researcher, Dr. Tran Du Lich has made significant contributions to Ho Chi Minh City. Many pilot policies during the city’s development process have borne his imprint, including policies on capital market development, the stock market, equitization of state-owned enterprises, infrastructure development investment funds, and concession models for state-invested roads.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long hoped that Dr. Tran Du Lich, with his extensive expertise, would continue serving as an important bridge between central government policies and practical implementation in Ho Chi Minh City, while advising the city on special mechanisms that combine decentralization with accountability to create breakthrough development momentum.

Visiting Prof. Dr. Truong Dinh Kiet, 85, former Vice Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Stem Cell Association, Mr. Nguyen Viet Long noted that in recent years, the Party and State have issued many important policies to promote science and technology development and improve public healthcare quality.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization presents a gift to Prof. Dr. Truong Dinh Kiet. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

He expressed hope that Prof. Dr. Truong Dinh Kiet, a leading expert in medical genetics and stem cells in Vietnam, would continue contributing to improving the quality of stem cell and genetic researchers and further elevating Vietnam’s stem cell research reputation internationally.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Huyen Huong