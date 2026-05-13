HCMC leader visits VNU-HCM, intellectuals on Science and Technology Day

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc, led a delegation to visit Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and intellectuals on May 12.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc (L) extends his best wishes for health and success to the professors, doctors, and scientists of Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18). (Photo: SGGP)

The visits aimed to mark the Vietnam Science, Technology, and Innovation Day (May 18).

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Cao Vinh, Vice Director of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, stated that in recent years, the university has coordinated with Ho Chi Minh City to implement numerous cooperation programs in science, technology, and innovation, focusing on addressing the city’s practical challenges, promoting the commercialization of research outcomes, and developing an innovation ecosystem.

In the 2022–2025 period, the two sides have carried out 45 key tasks with 54 specific components across areas such as infrastructure development, human resource training, and the improvement of mechanisms and policies, thereby contributing to the city’s socio-economic development goals.

Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City have signed a cooperation program for the 2026–2030 period. Under the agreement, Ho Chi Minh City will commission Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City to provide high-quality human resource training in key fields, including semiconductor technology, digital technology, basic sciences, urban railway systems, and the international financial center.

Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City will also take the lead in researching core technologies serving the development of the digital economy; establishing technology testing zones to support startups; studying a forest carbon credit management system in Can Gio and Con Dao; implementing projects on semiconductors and unmanned aerial vehicles; and developing an ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Training Center.

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Cao Vinh further stated that the project to develop a comprehensive solution to transform Ho Chi Minh City into a “livable global city” will be one of the priority tasks of Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City in the coming period, reflecting the aspiration to turn scientific knowledge into a driving force for shared prosperity for the community.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the achievements attained by Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City. He also expressed his hope that the university would continue to promote its role as a leading center for education and research; strengthen the training of high-quality human resources for strategic technology sectors closely aligned with the practical needs of the city; and do so through “demand-driven training” in partnership with enterprises. In addition, Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City is expected to further enhance research activities, consultation, and critical appraisal of socio-economic development strategies and provide a scientific foundation for policy formulation, planning, and the development of special mechanisms.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (4th, L) offers a gift to Dr. Huynh Ngoc Dang (4th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (4th, R) offers a gift to Dr. Nguyen Quoc Cuong (5th, L). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation led by Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long visited and extended congratulations to Dr. Huynh Ngoc Dang, former Chairman of the Historical Science Association of the former province of Binh Duong; and Dr. Nguyen Quoc Cuong, former Director of the Department of Science and Technology of the former province of Binh Duong, currently Chairman of the University Council of Thu Dau Mot University.

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By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh