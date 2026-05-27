VNeID to be developed into national digital super app

The Government has approved a project to develop the national digital identification application VNeID for the 2026–2030 period with a vision to 2045, turning it into a super app that plays a central role in Vietnam’s national digital ecosystem.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Decision No. 940/QD-TTg approving the project with the aim to develop VNeID into a secure, modern, and highly scalable national digital platform that effectively serves citizens, businesses, agencies, and organisations in carrying out administrative procedures, accessing online public services, conducting electronic transactions, and using digital utilities.

VNeID will be developed into a national digital super app (Photo: VGP)

VNeID is expected to become a trusted digital platform for connecting, sharing, and authenticating information across national databases, specialised databases, and information systems operated by ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises.

By 2028, the project aims to complete the development of VNeID into a super app, with priority given to developing and improving core and essential applications. It also aims to completely integrate payment account or e-wallet information into VNeID for all beneficiaries of subsidies, pensions and social welfare payments.

In addition, all legally required documents of citizens and organisations are expected to be integrated into the app in accordance with regulations on electronic identification and authentication. Information on all mobile subscribers is also expected to be registered and authenticated on VNeID.

By 2030, the project aims to have 70 percent of users using cashless payment via VNeID, while all eligible citizens are expected to be issued digital signature certificates for use in online public services.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Dung Trang