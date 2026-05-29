Tech ecosystem celebrates innovation at Sao Khue 2026 Awards

Representatives of the author groups whose products are awarded the Sao Khue 2026 Prizes (Photo: SGGP)

Unlike previous seasons, it appears Sao Khue 2026 Awards isn’t merely a prestigious award held by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), but has profoundly evolved into a robust platform for evaluating, authenticating, and connecting Vietnam’s digital technology ecosystem.

Enterprises can now proactively position their own solutions, have them rigorously appraised and verified by seasoned experts, and concurrently get listed on the “Vietnam Digital Technology Solution Map.” This system effectively helps businesses bolster their brand reputation, elevate their market accessibility, expand investment connections, and get the ball rolling on fostering domestic as well as international collaboration opportunities.

The official ceremony announcing the “Vietnam Digital Technology Solution Map 2026” at the event (Photo: SGGP)

'For administrative agencies, this serves as a crucial reference tool supporting policy formulation and driving the national digital transformation forward. Meanwhile, for organizations and end-users, it acts as a transparent data source that genuinely helps them select reputable technological solutions perfectly tailored to their practical needs.

Through rigorous rounds of preliminary appraisal, intense presentations, and final selection, the Sao Khue 2026 Final Selection Council, chaired by Dr Nguyen Quan, former Minister of Science and Technology, deliberately chose 123 outstanding digital platforms, services, and solutions to receive the awards. Among them, the most prominent reportedly include 42 digital economy and digital transaction solutions, 25 digital governance solutions, and 18 breakthrough technology solutions.

Director Nguyen Khac Lich of the Information and Communications Technology Industry Authority is delivering a speech at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the milestone event, Director Nguyen Khac Lich of the Information and Communications Technology Industry Authority (under the Ministry of Science and Technology) evaluated the current landscape. For him, the products honored today clearly testify to the profound maturity of Vietnam’s digital tech enterprises. He noted that these are the very companies systematically mastering technology, commanding data, governing platforms, and step-by-step affirming Vietnam’s formidable position on the global digital tech map.

It appears the solutions nestled in the top 10 of the Sao Khue 2026 Awards strongly indicate that Vietnamese tech firms are confidently stepping into a new developmental phase. They’re pivoting from merely supplying standalone software to actively forging the digital operational infrastructure for the broader economy. This is also the very first time numerous Vietnamese tech products have simultaneously achieved three critical elements of massive scale, big data capability, and real-time operation.

Awarding the top 10 Sao Khue 2026 titles at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the prestigious award ceremony, VINASA earnestly called upon the tech community to allocate a portion of their profits to reserve crucial resources for R&D, thereby paving the way into four entirely new developmental spaces. This strategic expansion includes specialized artificial intelligence (Industrial/Vertical AI) and the low-altitude economy.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam