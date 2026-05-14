First ward in Ho Chi Minh City to manage sidewalks through software

The software was designed to fully digitise the process in line with practical requirements and can automate up to 90 percent of the workload, from receiving applications and calculating areas to determining fees and drafting documents.

Interface of An Dong ward's software on roadway and sidewalk licensing

The People’s Committee of An Dong ward in Ho Chi Minh City announced that it will officially implement the management, registration, and collection of fees for the temporary use of roadways and sidewalks through software from May 15.

This is the first ward in Ho Chi Minh City to deploy software-based licensing for roadways and sidewalks following the implementation of the two-tier local administration model.

The initiative was registered by the ward’s division for economic, infrastructure, and urban affairs and has been piloted since mid-April. The software was designed to fully digitize the process in line with practical requirements and can automate up to 90 percent of the workload, from receiving applications and calculating areas to determining fees and drafting documents. This not only addresses staff shortages but also minimizes manual errors and prevents negative practices.

The software is compatible with all operating systems and various devices. It includes two main modules: management of on-street car parking fees and licensing for the temporary use of roadways and sidewalks for other purposes.

Residents can scan a QR code or access the online portal to submit information, authenticate through VNeID or chip-based citizen ID cards, upload required documents, and receive results via email. The system also sends QR codes for cashless payment. The process helps shorten handling times, reduce administrative procedures, and enable residents to register anytime and anywhere.

The collection of on-street car parking fees is fully automated without the need for on-site personnel. Users can scan their chip-based citizen ID cards or driver’s licenses into the system when starting and ending parking sessions, while the system automatically calculates parking duration and issues online cashless payment invoices.

The software also classifies applications according to authority levels. Applications under the jurisdiction of the ward People’s Committee are processed directly through the system, while those beyond its authority are automatically drafted and transferred by the software to relevant agencies.

According to preliminary statistics from the ward People’s Committee following the pilot phase, there were 20 applications for parking service operations and two others related to construction activities. Other activities such as organizing cultural events, waste collection, and gathering construction materials have yet to record registrations.

According to the ward authorities, the software enables the locality to pioneer the automation of licensing and contactless parking fee collection. It also marks the first time technology has been applied to collect on-street parking fees without requiring stationed personnel.

Alongside this software, the An Dong Ward People’s Committee has also implemented the “non-agricultural tax confirmation support” software since March to simplify administrative procedures, reduce pressure on officials, and save time for residents.

Vietnamplus