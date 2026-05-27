HCMC pilots software to manage temporary use of roads, sidewalks

HCMC will pilot a software platform to manage the temporary use of roads and sidewalks, aiming to improve administrative efficiency, transparency and urban management.

Sidewalks along many streets in Sai Gon Ward have been encroached upon by street vendors, leaving no space for pedestrians.

HCMC authorities have approved the rollout of a software platform to manage the temporary use of roadways and sidewalks across the city, aiming to strengthen urban governance, streamline administrative procedures, and enhance transparency in licensing activities.

The decision was outlined in Official Document No.4439/UBND-DT, signed on May 27 by HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong.

Under the plan, the software will support the management of temporary street and sidewalk use, while streamlining administrative procedures and enhancing transparency in permit issuance.

The first phase of the program will run for 18 months from the date of approval. Future phases will be considered based on a comprehensive evaluation of implementation results and compliance with the Law on Bidding and other relevant legal regulations.

Funding for the initial phase will be fully arranged by VNPT HCMC, which will not seek reimbursement from the city under any circumstances.

City authorities have instructed VNPT HCMC to complete the technological solution, ensure cybersecurity, and strictly comply with personal data protection regulations during deployment.

Under the implementation plan, the software will be integrated with the Ministry of Construction’s administrative information system to streamline the receipt, processing, and resolution of applications.

VNPT HCMC will also be responsible for organizing training programs and providing guidance for officials and employees at the Department of Construction, as well as local administrations in wards, communes, and special administrative zones. The company must also maintain a technical support team throughout the implementation period.

The HCMC Department of Construction has been assigned as the lead agency overseeing the rollout. The department will coordinate with local authorities and related units to provide operational procedures, foundational data, lists of roads eligible for temporary use, boundary maps, and fee schedules for system configuration.

During the first phase, the city will pilot the software in selected wards and communes representing different urban characteristics, including central districts, suburban areas, and locations with high demand for temporary use of sidewalks and roadways.

The Department of Construction will also conduct regular inspections and professional oversight to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

After the pilot phase concludes, the department will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the program’s effectiveness before advising the HCMC People’s Committee on the next stage of implementation.

In addition, the city assigned the Department of Science and Technology and the HCMC Digital Transformation Center to coordinate guidance, inspection, and supervision of areas under their authority during deployment.

Local administrations in wards, communes, and special administrative zones were instructed to closely coordinate and facilitate implementation efforts, contributing to the city’s broader digital transformation strategy in urban management.

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By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan