Ministry-run hospitals mobilized to accelerate public health checkups

The HCMC Department of Health has called on hospitals operated by ministries and central government agencies to join a 150-day campaign to accelerate the implementation of 2026 Universal Health Checkup Program.

The department said ministry-run hospitals have long played an important role in the city's healthcare system, making significant contributions to medical services and working alongside local authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help achieve the program's goals, the department called on each hospital to partner with one or more wards, communes, or special administrative zones, depending on its capacity. Hospitals are expected to coordinate with local authorities, regional health centers and commune-level health stations to develop and implement community health screening plans in line with the city's overall program.

Hospitals were also urged to establish mobile health screening teams staffed by doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare workers. The teams will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide safe, high-quality health checkups while supporting local authorities in organizing screening campaigns and encouraging residents to participate.

In addition, hospitals are encouraged to designate dedicated health screening areas within their outpatient departments or other suitable locations, allowing residents to receive routine health checkups regardless of their place of residence or administrative jurisdiction.

Doctors at Binh Chanh General Hospital conduct health checkups for local residents. Photo provided by the Binh Chanh General Hospital

Hospitals were also instructed to use every patient visit, including medical consultations, follow-up appointments for chronic conditions, and other healthcare services, as an opportunity to check whether patients have undergone their annual health screening. Those who have not should be advised and offered a health checkup immediately after completing their medical visit.

The municipal Department of Health emphasized that every interaction with the healthcare system should be viewed as an opportunity to provide comprehensive care, detect health risks early, update patients' electronic health records, and strengthen lifelong health management.

Hospitals are required to upload health screening results to the city's Community Health Management Platform within 24 hours of each examination to ensure complete, accurate, and timely data. The requirement aims to ensure every resident has a fully updated electronic health record while supporting the digital transformation of the healthcare sector.

The department also instructed hospitals to provide health checkups for all hospital employees and complete electronic health records for healthcare workers.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, as of July 9, 340,962 residents had undergone health screenings under the program. The pace of implementation accelerated significantly in late June and early July, with more than 15,000 screenings conducted on several days. However, with a population of more than 14 million, only about 3 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's residents have completed their health checkups so far. On July 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee launched the 150-day intensive campaign to mobilize public institutions and social resources in support of the 2026 Universal Health Checkup Program, with the goal of expanding access to preventive healthcare across the city.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong