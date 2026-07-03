Health

Ho Chi Minh City opens fourth facility of Mental Health Hospital

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City Mental Health Hospital officially inaugurated and began operations at its fourth facility on July 3.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and was attended by Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, along with leaders of the city's Health Department and local authorities.

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Delegates cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate and launch operations at the fourth facility of Ho Chi Minh City Mental Health Hospital.

The opening of the hospital's fourth facility marks a significant milestone in expanding Ho Chi Minh City's mental healthcare system to meet the growing demand for psychiatric services.

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Associate Professor, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, speaks at the inauguration ceremony.

The new facility was transferred from Binh Duong General Hospital and the former Binh Duong Construction Investment Project Management Board. It has been fully equipped with specialized medical equipment and staffed by Ho Chi Minh City Mental Health Hospital, allowing it to begin operations and reduce pressure on the hospital's existing facilities.

The new facility also improves access to mental healthcare for local residents, who previously had to travel more than 40 km to the city center to receive psychiatric care.

The facility operates as a specialized psychiatric hospital with 50 inpatient beds. During its initial phase, it is staffed by 48 healthcare professionals, including 11 doctors, 20 nurses, psychologists, pharmacists and other medical personnel.

The hospital includes an outpatient department with an emergency room, six specialist consultation rooms and two psychological counseling and therapy rooms. It also features separate male and female inpatient wards, as well as diagnostic and support services, including laboratory testing, electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), ultrasound and other clinical support units.

In the future, the facility is expected to serve as a center for clinical training, scientific research and professional support for social welfare institutions and the community-based mental healthcare network.

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Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, delivers remarks at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan said that the city continues to prioritize investment in healthcare, particularly in developing specialized medical services and improving the quality of treatment for residents.

He said the operation of the hospital's fourth facility would contribute to restructuring the city's healthcare network, enhancing the quality of psychiatric services and making specialized healthcare more accessible to people living in the area and surrounding localities.

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A doctor provides a psychiatric consultation at the fourth facility of Ho Chi Minh City Mental Health Hospital.
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By Duy Tran- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Mental Health Hospital mental healthcare healthcare infrastructure Binh Duong Ward public health specialized healthcare hospital expansion fourth facility

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