Tay Ninh launches 90-day free health screening campaign

Tay Ninh Province launched a 90-day campaign to provide free periodic health check-ups and disease screening for residents across the province in 2026, marking a major step toward universal preventive healthcare on the afternoon of June 29.

Residents receive free health check-ups at the Tan An Regional Medical Center in Tay Ninh Province.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province Le Van Han called on local authorities and agencies to implement the campaign on schedule, ensure it reaches the intended beneficiaries, avoid superficial execution, and leave no resident or locality uncovered.

Under the plan, the province aims to provide free health screening for about 2.13 million of its 3.2 million residents this year while creating and updating electronic health records to support lifelong health management. The remaining 1.05 million residents will receive free health examinations or screenings depending on available provincial funding and other lawful financial resources.

The campaign will be carried out across all 96 communes and wards, in line with the Politburo's Resolution 72, which calls for the gradual rollout of free periodic health check-ups and disease screening for the entire population. The initiative also reflects Vietnam's broader shift from a treatment-based healthcare model to one centered on disease prevention, with primary healthcare serving as the foundation and citizens placed at the heart of the system.

Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee Chairman Le Van Han speaks at the campaign launch ceremony.

Mr. Le Van Han said the campaign's success would be judged not only by the number of residents screened but more importantly by the quality of examinations, the accuracy of health data, effective follow-up care, and public satisfaction.

He instructed departments, agencies, and commune- and ward-level administrations to develop detailed implementation plans specifying examination sites, schedules, staffing, and public outreach measures. Health services should be organized to ensure convenient access for older adults, people with disabilities, disadvantaged groups, and residents living in remote areas.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Thuy Doan