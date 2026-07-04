Health

Vietnam reports no cases of Hantavirus infection

SGGP

Vietnam has not recorded any cases of Hantavirus infection, the Ministry of Health said on July 3.

The Ministry of Health reported that the country has not recorded any cases of Hantavirus infection following the World Health Organization's declaration that an outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius has been brought under control.

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The Ministry of Health advises the public to remain vigilant against Hantavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans. (Photo: Ministry of Health)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the outbreak caused by the Andes strain (ANDV) of the Hantavirus no longer poses a public health risk, and no further cases associated with the MV Hondius outbreak are expected.

However, the WHO noted that the virus continues to circulate in several South American countries. The Andes strain is capable of limited person-to-person transmission.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health said that no cases of Hantavirus infection have been reported in the country, and no Vietnamese citizens have been linked to the outbreak aboard the MV Hondius.

Although the outbreak has ended, the ministry urged the public to continue taking precautions against diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnamese Ministry of Health Hantavirus Andes virus ANDV World Health Organization MV Hondius infectious diseases

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