Cancer support program raises more than VND2 billion for children

"Thuy's Dream" program has raised over VND2 billion (US$76,053) to support disadvantaged children with cancer, prioritizing those at risk of treatment interruption and those needing critical rehabilitation.

The program on July 3 announced a new series of support activities for children with cancer under the theme Di ve phia mat troi (Walking toward the Sun), promoting the message Moi buoc chan - Mot hy vong (Every Step, One Hope).

The announcement was made at Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program is jointly organized by Tuoi Tre Online Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation and Children's Hospital 2 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially adopting the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

A representative of the program's organizing committee presents appreciation flowers to the supporting partners (Photo: Kim Huyen)

Funding was raised through the Tiep suc Hoa mat troi (Supporting Sunflowers) livestream campaign, which attracted tens of thousands of orders from the community. Participating companies and brands committed to contributing 10 percent of their verified sales revenue, raising more than VND1 billion for the program.

Nesty Company separately donated an additional VND1 billion, bringing the total amount raised to more than VND2 billion (US$76,053).

The funding will primarily support children with cancer from particularly disadvantaged families who face the risk of interrupting or discontinuing treatment. It will also assist children requiring rehabilitation, prosthetic limbs, corneal transplants and other medical services that their families cannot afford.

Emergency cases recommended by hospital specialist councils or social work departments will also be considered for assistance.

Through the theme ‘Walking Toward the Sun’ and the message ‘Every Step, One Hope’, organizers said they hoped to encourage young patients with the belief that "taking the first step out of a hospital bed is the first step toward overcoming illness."

Each step, they said, symbolizes recovery, determination and hope for the future.

The "Thuy's Dream" program was established in September 2007, inspired by the wish of Le Thanh Thuy, one of Ho Chi Minh City's Outstanding Young Citizens, who courageously battled bone cancer and hoped to inspire other children facing the same disease.

Over more than 19 years, the program has mobilized and connected more than VND56 billion in support for approximately 57,700 children with cancer across Vietnam.

Among them, 3,042 children received financial assistance for treatment and prosthetic limbs, 1,470 were awarded scholarships to return to school, and more than 1,658 free transport trips helped disadvantaged patients travel home.

The program has also mobilized 12,900 blood donors and distributed approximately 45,495 gifts to children undergoing cancer treatment.

By Kim Huyen - Translated by Anh Quan