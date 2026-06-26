Bach Mai Hospital’s second facility in Ninh Binh officially begins operations

The Ministry of Health and Bach Mai Hospital held the inauguration ceremony for the second facility of Bach Mai Hospital in Ninh Binh Province on June 26.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the second facility of Bach Mai Hospital in Ninh Binh. Photo: Tran Minh

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan emphasized that this is an important milestone for the health sector and for residents of Ninh Binh as well as surrounding provinces.

The launch of Bach Mai Hospital’s second facility demonstrates efforts to effectively utilize state investment resources, expand access to high-quality healthcare services, reduce overcrowding at central-level hospitals, and bring advanced medical techniques closer to people.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Tran Minh

To ensure effective operation of the new facility, the Minister of Health requested Bach Mai Hospital to prioritize maintaining professional quality and patient safety; standardize examination and treatment procedures between the Hanoi and Ninh Binh facilities; ensure adequate human resources, funding, medicines, supplies, and equipment; and strengthen staff training, expert rotation and local workforce development.

Priority should be given to high-demand specialties such as emergency care, intensive care, cardiology, stroke, oncology, surgery, radiology, and laboratory diagnostics, with gradual implementation of advanced techniques in line with an appropriate roadmap.

Bach Mai Hospital’s second facility is located in Ninh Binh Province.

In addition, the hospital should accelerate digital transformation, data connectivity, and teleconsultation between facilities, while applying technology in management and operations to improve efficiency. It should also strengthen its role as a regional referral hospital through training, technology transfer, and professional support for healthcare facilities in Ninh Binh and neighboring provinces.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Dao Xuan Co, Director of Bach Mai Hospital, the second facility is a key national healthcare project invested under the direction of the Party and State to improve public healthcare quality and gradually narrow the gap in access to high-quality medical services between regions.

Residents come for medical examinations at the second facility of Bach Mai Hospital in Ninh Binh Province. Photo: Tran Minh

The Ninh Binh facility operates under the “One Bach Mai Hospital – One Quality Standard” model, meaning that the entire governance system, clinical procedures, quality standards, information technology, and medical services are unified with Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.

The facility has a capacity of 1,000 beds, includes 37 departments, implements 11,164 technical medical services, and employs nearly 1,300 staff members.

It is organized as a comprehensive multi-specialty hospital with strengths in emergency and intensive care, toxicology, cardiology, neurology and stroke, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology and hepatobiliary medicine, nephrology and dialysis, endocrinology and diabetes, hematology and blood transfusion, oncology and nuclear medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, diagnostic imaging, and advanced laboratory services.

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By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong