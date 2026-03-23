Ministry of Health proposes free health checkups for vulnerable groups

The Ministry of Health proposes a roadmap to provide free periodic health checkups and screenings for priority groups. The effort aims to expand nationwide access and move toward universal basic healthcare by 2030.

The Ministry of Health is seeking public feedback on a draft decree detailing and guiding the implementation of several provisions of the Law on Disease Prevention. Notably, the ministry proposes prioritizing policies for periodic health checkups and free screenings, with a phased approach toward universal coverage.

This is also a concrete step to implement Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which outlines breakthrough measures to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health. The goal is to provide free periodic health checkups for all citizens and move toward free basic healthcare services by 2030

Illustrative photo

According to the roadmap, starting from 2026, priority groups will receive free periodic health checkups and screenings at least once a year.

These groups include the elderly, people with disabilities, poor and near-poor households, individuals with meritorious services, people with chronic illnesses, and residents in disadvantaged, mountainous, and island areas.

From 2028, free annual checkups or screenings will be extended to the remaining population groups.

Mr. Hoang Minh Duc, Director of the Department of Disease Prevention, said that it is estimated that around 24 million workers nationwide receive periodic health checkups, along with approximately 20 million people in priority groups. Regarding screening categories, local authorities will base their plans on prevailing disease patterns. For example, for middle-aged and elderly groups, screenings may focus on common conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, lipid disorders, gout, and prostate diseases.

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By Nguyen Quoc, Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong