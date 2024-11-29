Ministry restricts depiction of tobacco use by actors in artistic works

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued a circular imposing restrictions on the use of tobacco imagery in cinematographic and theatrical works.

This Circular aims to oversee the incorporation of tobacco imagery in artistic works while simultaneously enhancing public consciousness regarding the detrimental impacts of tobacco.

The Circular sets out clear principles on the restriction of images of actors using tobacco. The circular prohibits the depiction of actors smoking in cinematographic and theatrical works, with the exception of specific cases, such as anti-smoking campaigns or artistic expressions.

The portrayal of tobacco in film and theater should adhere to a set of stringent regulations designed to uphold educational and artistic integrity, while simultaneously discouraging the act of smoking.

In theater, the depiction of actors smoking should be confined to artistic intentions, including the representation of historical figures, the recreation of specific historical eras, or the critique of smoking itself.

Nevertheless, it is imperative that actors refrain from actual smoking during these performances. Similarly, in the context of cinema, the portrayal of smoking must adhere to comparable guidelines and may necessitate authorization from an appropriate governmental authority.

The circular stipulates that films containing multiple instances of tobacco use must be subject to appropriate classification and include explicit health warnings regarding the adverse effects of tobacco consumption. The dissemination of films must conform to these warning regulations to safeguard the health of viewers, particularly children and adolescents.

Organizations and individuals engaged in film production, distribution, and performing arts are obligated to comply with the provisions of this Circular in the execution of their professional duties.

The Department of Cinema, in collaboration with the Department of Performing Arts, will work alongside the Legal Department to oversee and ensure the nationwide execution of the Circular.

The Circular will come into effect on January 25, 2025.

By Mai An – Translated By Dan Thuy