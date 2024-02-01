Ministry redistributes total petroleum resources

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will redistribute total petroleum resources after the two companies were banned from importing.

After two big petroleum distributors, Hai Ha Petro and Xuyen Viet Oil, were banned from importing, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced to take back the amount of petrol that these two enterprises had registered to give other units instead.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just sent a document to important traders in the production, trading, and distribution of petroleum, requesting to ensure the petroleum supply during the Lunar New Year and the coming time following the Prime Minister's telegrams and the Ministry’s directives on adequate supply of petroleum for production, business and consumption of people and businesses.

Leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade require that big gasoline traders and gasoline distributors in all situations must provide enough gasoline to retail stores in their distribution system to maintain regular sales activities. At the same time, these traders and distributors must pay attention to the balance between supplies and profits in the distribution system reasonably to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum to the market.

After the General Department of Customs issued a document to stop customs clearance for Hai Ha Petro and Xuyen Viet Oil, people showed their concern that the petroleum supply may fall off during this Tet holiday and in the coming time. However, to ensure the adequate supply of petroleum, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked businesses such as Petrolimex and PVoil to prepare goods and increase the supply of petroleum to petroleum retail stores in enterprises’ retailers, preventing a shortage of domestic petroleum supply.

At the same time, a representative of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that after the revocation of the certificates of eligibility to act as petroleum trading hubs of two violating enterprises, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also decided to revoke the quantity of petroleum in 2024 allocated for these companies to calculate the total petroleum for the country in the coming time.

Specifically, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a document to departments of industry and trade in cities and provinces to discuss with other petroleum trading agencies that are ready to supply petroleum in an attempt to compensate for the possible supply shortages.

At the same time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested petroleum traders strictly and fully implement the total minimum petroleum source allocated in 2024 and the plan to implement the total quarterly quantity which companies registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Moreover, companies must reserve gasoline and oil according to regulations.

Previously, on the afternoon of January 3, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien chaired a meeting to ensure petroleum supply for the Lunar New Year 2024 and the plan to distribute the total petroleum source for the whole year 2024. B

ased on the registered total resources of key petroleum traders as well as the ability to import, blend, and purchase from domestic producers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has calculated the total allocation of minimum petroleum for the year 2024 is nearly 28.42 million cubic meters (tons), about 2.4 million m3 (tons) higher than last year.

