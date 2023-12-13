Tax authorities, police to inspect e-invoice issuance at petroleum stores

The Tax Authority will coordinate with the police and other relevant agencies to strengthen the inspection of e-invoice issuance at petroleum stations according to the current legal regulations.

Customers are issued electronic invoices at Petrolimex gasoline station on Nguyen Van Cu Street in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

In order to urge the deployment of electronic invoices for petroleum business activities, the tax authority had previously issued an official dispatch 2122 dated June 20, 2022 to send to the Vietnam Petroleum Association.

Additionally, in order to ensure compliance with legal regulations related to invoices and documents, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department required petroleum trading enterprises to deploy the requirement of creating electronic invoices for each customer right after each sale.

Besides, gasoline sellers must fully reserve all electronic invoices for the inspection of competent authorities if any.

The Tax Authority will coordinate with the police and other relevant agencies to strengthen the inspection of electronic invoice issuance at petroleum stores and handle strictly cases without compliance.

The Tax Department required petroleum trading businesses to urgently complete and upgrade technical infrastructure and contact electronic invoice solution providers for the implementation.

Currently, some petroleum store systems in Ho Chi Minh City have deployed electronic invoice issuance for each sale.

The Tax Department commits to accompany and facilitate businesses in the implementation of tax laws in general and electronic invoices in particular.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong