National

Ministry proposes adjustments to land prices

SGGP

In its official dispatch to people's committees of provinces and cities, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has proposed the adjustment and supplementation of land price lists in compliance with land law regulations.

dat.webp
Ministry proposes adjustments to land prices

The MONRE suggests that people's committees in provinces and cities must undertake a review when applying land prices in the land price lists for land management.

In cases where the land price in a specific area or location is not suitable for the actual situation, local administrations should base on legal provisions and local realities to adjust the land price list issued by provincial people's committees according to the Land Law 2013 in that area or location which is applied until December 31, 2025.

The procedure for adjusting land prices shall be implemented as prescribed in Article 17 of the government’s Decree No. 71/2024/ND-CP.

At the same time, they must direct responsible agencies and units to review the organization of land use right auctions in the locality to ensure compliance with the law, transparency, and publicity.

Any violations of the law in land use right auctions must be detected and addressed to prevent those taking advantage of land use right auctions to get personal gain and disrupt the market following the Prime Minister's directive in Official Dispatch No. 82/CD-TTg dated August 21, 2024 on land use right auctions.

By Duc Trung – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

land use right auctions the law in land use right auctions land market

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn