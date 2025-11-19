Health Ministry urges caution when using cosmetics linked to MK skincare

On November 18, the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health issued information regarding the importation, registration, and business activities of MK Skincare Company.

Some cosmetic products are imported by MK Skincare.

MK Skincare Company is responsible for introducing cosmetic brands such as “DOCTOR MAGIC,” “MAIKA BEAUTY,” and “MK” to the market.

Notably, most of the imported cosmetics handled by this company are linked to the Mailisa beauty salon chain. According to the DAV, around 200,000 cosmetic products nationwide have received product notification certificates—150,000 imported (managed by the DAV) and about 50,000 domestically produced (under the authority of provincial health departments).

Cosmetic registration in Vietnam follows the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive and Circular No. 06/2011/TT-BYT, which requires only a product notification form, an authorization letter, and a certificate of free sale. The organization listed as the product notifier bears full responsibility for the quality, safety, and efficacy of products throughout their circulation.

Inspections and post-marketing surveillance are conducted annually based on risk management principles. Each year, between 2,464 and 3,469 cosmetic samples are tested, with a non-compliance rate ranging from 1.5 percent to 2.13 percent. Hundreds of products are suspended from circulation, and thousands of product notifications are revoked annually, including those related to quality violations or routine ASEAN Cosmetic Committee recalls.

In 2024, the DAV inspected 23 facilities and imposed administrative fines on 2 establishments totaling VND255 million (US$9,665), while the Ministry of Health Inspectorate fined 4 others a combined VND350 million. As of November 17, 2025, 35 facilities had been inspected and 11 of them receive administrative penalties with a total fine of over VND1 billion.

Data from the online public service system show that since 2018, MK Skincare has submitted 162 cosmetic product notifications, 81 of which remain valid as of November 17. Initial reviews indicate that no reports of quality violations have been received from provincial health departments, testing agencies, or consumers regarding MK Skincare’s products.

Following recent media reports, the DAV issued directives requiring provincial health departments to provide inspection and enforcement data related to MK Skincare and to collect and test samples of products under the “DOCTOR MAGIC,” “MAIKA BEAUTY,” and “MK” brands.

The DAV has also requested the company to submit test results and product information dossiers. Should violations be found, authorities will proceed with product recall, destruction, and administrative penalties, with public notifications issued to businesses and consumers.

Pending test results, the DAV advises retailers and consumers to exercise caution when using cosmetics imported or registered by MK Skincare Company.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan