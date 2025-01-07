Hanoi air quality ranks worst globally today, prompting MoH's urgent warning

An urgent warning has been issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) as Hanoi's air quality reached critically poor levels, ranking as the worst globally this morning.

This morning, air pollution in Hanoi and many northern provinces continued to be at a very bad level, with the air quality index (AQI) even higher than yesterday.

As of 9:30 a.m., the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 278, categorized as 'very bad' according to the global IQAir index. Dhaka, Bangladesh, followed with an AQI of 217, and Batam, Indonesia, ranked third with an AQI of 197. Ho Chi Minh City ranked fourth with an AQI of 193.

In an effort to proactively safeguard public health from the adverse effects of air pollution, the Department of Health Environment Management under the Ministry of Health strongly recommends that individuals regularly monitor air quality data. This information can be accessed on the official websites of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the respective provincial/city departments. By regularly reviewing this data, individuals can effectively implement appropriate preventive measures to protect their health.

Furthermore, it is essential for individuals to wear masks and protective eyewear while cleaning, especially in environments with significant dust or when air quality is compromised. Regular cleaning and proper ventilation of living spaces are crucial for maintaining a healthy environment.

Additionally, it is advisable to minimize or replace the use of honeycomb coal stoves, firewood, and straw burning with electric or induction cookers, as well as gas stoves. Planting trees can also play a vital role in reducing dust and improving air quality.

The Ministry of Health advises smokers to either quit or reduce their tobacco consumption and to refrain from smoking indoors. Non-smokers are encouraged to keep their distance from those who smoke.

The Ministry also advised those who are sensitive to air pollutants including children, pregnant women, people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and the elderly to avoid exposure to sources of air pollution emissions from vehicles; construction sites; areas where fuel is burned using coal, firewood, straw or other areas at risk of air pollution.

Specifically, to safeguard health during times when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is classified as very poor (ranging from 201 to 300), the Ministry of Health advises individuals to limit outdoor activities and refrain from engaging in strenuous physical exertion, as well as to minimize indoor activities.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan