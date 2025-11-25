Over 100 medical staff from HCMC depart to support flood-hit Dak Lak Province

In the early hours of November 25, more than 100 doctors and medical staff from various hospitals across Ho Chi Minh City set out for Dak Lak Province, bringing essential medicines and medical equipment to assist residents affected by recent floods.

Director Tang Chi Thuong of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health inspects medications prior to their transportation to the flood-affected areas.

At An Binh Hospital, 23 healthcare workers from An Binh Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Hospital, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and Odonto-Stomatology Hospital gathered early to load boxes of medicine and medical devices before departing for Dong Xuan Commune, one of the hardest-hit areas in Dak Lak Province.

Before their departure, Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, encouraged the volunteers to carry out their responsibilities with commitment, emphasizing the importance of supporting the restoration of local health station operations, conducting patient triage, and coordinating referrals when required.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, all medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City including both public and private are on standby to provide aid to flood-affected provinces.

Following a request from the Dak Lak Department of Health, five communes such as Hoa Xuan, Hoa Thinh, Dong Xuan, Dong Hoa, and Tuy An Dong severely impacted by the floods are in urgent need of medical support. To respond, the city has organized five medical task forces covering key specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, obstetrics, and dermatology.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also shared that hospitals are continuing to prepare and package family medical kits, with nearly 18,000 kits ready to be delivered to affected residents.

Dr. Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, personally inspects each medical kit and equipment package at Gia Dinh People’s Hospital

At Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, another team of 20 doctors, nurses, and medical staff, led by Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, set out for Hoa Xuan Commune in Dak Lak Province.

Early that morning, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, personally inspected each medical kit and equipment package to ensure readiness.

Before departure, nurse Nguyen Thi Mai Vi shared that upon hearing about the volunteer mission, she immediately arranged her work schedule to join the team hoping to contribute, even in a small way, to caring for and comforting those who have suffered from the disaster.

Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the Department of Health, gifts medical staff to encourage them

At Thu Duc Regional General Hospital, as the medical team prepared to depart for Tuy An Dong Commune, Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the Department of Health, extended his encouragement, wishing the young physicians a safe and successful mission.

According to the plan, teams of doctors, nurses, and technicians will be deployed to assist the localities severely affected by flooding in Dak Lak province. The teams will collaborate with the local health sector to provide initial medical examinations, emergency care, health services for the residents, disease prevention after the floods, and support the restoration of healthcare activities at health stations. In addition to distributing medications according to specialties, the teams will also provide over 2,500 family medicine kits to the residents in the flood-affected areas.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan