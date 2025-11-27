Over 3,500 Dak Lak residents receive medical examinations and treatment

Medical task forces from various hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City completed their mission in five severely flood-stricken communes in Dak Lak Province.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on November 27 reported that five medical task forces from the city had completed their mission to provide medical examinations, treatment and healthcare services to residents in five severely flood-stricken communes in Dak Lak Province.

Accordingly, the medical task forces from various hospitals include People Hospital 115, Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital, An Binh Hospital, Thu Duc Regional General Hospital and Binh Duong General Hospital.

The program was carried out at the urgent request of the Dak Lak Provincial Department of Health, reflecting the responsibility, solidarity and readiness of Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector to support areas affected by natural disasters.

During the day, medical task forces handled 3,551 patient visits.

In addition to representatives from the general hospitals serving as task-force heads, each team also included specialists from leading hospitals in obstetrics, pediatrics, dermatology, infectious diseases and odonto-stomatology, meeting the diverse medical needs of residents in the post-flood period.

The doctors are providing medical examinations to residents in the flood-affected areas of Dak Lak Province.

Beyond providing medical examinations and treatment, each medical task force carried 500 family medicine kits to help residents access essential self-care medications in the aftermath of the floods.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, expressed his appreciation for the dedication, initiative and seamless coordination demonstrated by all hospitals involved in this support.

He noted that the hospitals proactively prepared personnel, medicines and equipment, and fully covered all operational expenses.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong