Chinese patient expresses gratitude to Vietnamese doctors for saving his life

After surviving a severe and life-threatening stroke, Chinese patient Zhong Huai Rong extended heartfelt thanks to the medical team at City International Hospital (CIH) in Ho Chi Minh City for their professionalism, dedication, and compassion.

Patient Zhong Huai Rong expresses his gratitude to the medical staff who have saved him

City International Hospital (CIH) announced that it had successfully saved the life of Zhong Huai Rong, a 55-year-old Chinese national, who suffered a critical stroke.

The patient was admitted to CIH with symptoms indicating a possible stroke. He had a long history of hypertension and was unable to stand or walk on his own. Immediately, the hospital’s medical team activated its emergency stroke protocol.

Following prompt and precise intervention during the critical “golden hour”, patient Zhong was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring. A comprehensive assessment revealed that he had suffered an acute infarction in the medulla oblongata and right pons, with a complete blockage of the right vertebral artery due to atherosclerotic thrombosis, as well as narrowing of the basilar artery.

These are vital areas of the nervous system that control essential functions such as breathing, swallowing, and movement. A stroke in this region carries an extremely high risk of death.

Thanks to timely treatment and precise medical intervention, the patient gradually recovered and regained his ability to walk.

The Chinese patient writes a letter expressing his sincere gratitude.

Upon his discharge, the Chinese patient left a letter expressing his sincere gratitude. In his letter, he wrote, “When I was brought to the hospital in an emergency, I was alone without family, insurance, money, or time to prepare and needed immediate medical attention. I was then taken for surgery. From the bottom of my heart, I extend my deepest thanks to all the medical staff who brought me back from the brink of death. They were professional, attentive, and caring”.

Mr. Zhong also conveyed profound appreciation to the doctors and nurses who demonstrated tireless dedication, responsibility, and compassion throughout his treatment.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan