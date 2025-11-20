Party General Secretary visits Naval Region 5

Praising the outstanding achievements of officers and soldiers of Navy Region 5 in recent times, General Secretary To Lam emphasised that the Southwestern waters hold a very important strategic position in terms of national defence and security.

Praising the outstanding achievements of officers and soldiers of Navy Region 5 in recent times, General Secretary To Lam emphasised that the Southwestern waters hold a very important strategic position in terms of national defence and security, as it serves as the shield protecting the southern sky and sea of the Fatherland, and as the frontline of the nation’s march to the open seas.

Party General Secretary To Lam (center, first row) poses for a photo with delegates and Naval Region 5 officers. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on November 20 visited and worked with Navy Region 5 under the Vietnam People’s Navy in Phu Quoc special zone, as part of his working trip to the southern province of An Giang.

This reality sets forth particularly significant requirements and tasks for the naval officers and soldiers in general, and Navy Region 5 in particular. They must not only firmly protect the nation's sovereignty over its sea and islands, but also promptly detect, advise higher authorities, and proactively address potential challenges from early stages, in order to maintain a peaceful and stable environment in the Southwest waters, he noted.

To successfully accomplish the tasks assigned, the General Secretary requested the continued implementation of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW, dated November 24, 2023, on the strategy for Fatherland protection in the new situation, with a focus on new perspectives and awareness regarding national defence.

He emphasised the need for a firm and persistent struggle to protect the nation’s independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, sea, islands, and airspace; to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development; to always uphold the revolutionary vigilance, clearly understand the adversaries, partners, and the schemes and tactics of hostile forces; to proactively address emerging issues; and to handle complicated maritime situations.

The Party chief suggested strengthening the task of building a clean and strong Party organisation; continuously improving the leadership capacity and combat strength of Party committees and organisations at all levels, and each Party member, in conjunction with promoting the study and following of the ideology, ethics, and style of late President Ho Chi Minh.

He stressed the need for a firm fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, and the degradation in thinking, politics, ethics, and lifestyle, as well as the "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" within the Party.

It is essential to build a contingent of officers who think big, act bold, and are willing to take responsibility, and are ready to fight and sacrifice to firmly protect the nation’s sovereignty over its sea and islands in all situations. At the same time, they must master and effectively utilise modern equipment, actively apply scientific and technological advancements, foster innovation, and integrate digital transformation into the practical implementation of their tasks, the General Secretary stressed.

The Party leader also emphasised the need to enhance the effectiveness of defence diplomacy in line with the Party's and State's viewpoints and policies, and focus on strengthening cooperation and friendship with the navies of other countries, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment at sea.

The General Secretary affirmed that the Party and State always prioritise the development of the people's armed forces, and the continuous growth of the military, including the Navy, in all aspects.

He expressed his confidence that in the coming period, naval officers and soldiers will continue to make efforts, overcome all difficulties, successfully complete all assigned tasks, and play a key role in firmly protecting the sacred sovereignty of the nation’s sea and islands, worthy of the trust and affection of the Party, State, and people.

