Global aid boosts Vietnam’s recovery with US$13 million support

This morning, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that international partners have provided and pledged more than US$13 million to help Vietnam recover from recent natural disasters.

A shipment of Russian aid for flood victims in Hue arrives at Noi Bai Airport on October 30.

According to Mr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, as of November 19, embassies, international organizations, and partners have donated and committed a total of approximately US$13.45 million to assist lo calities affected by typhoon Bualoi, Matmo, Fengshen, and Kalmaegi - the country's storms No. 10, 11, 12, and 13, as well as subsequent floods across Vietnam.

On November 19, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority in collaboration with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) from the United States, and the People’s Committee of Hoa An Commune in Cao Bang Province, delivered VND1.56 billion in emergency assistance to 410 households severely impacted by typhoon Bualoi (the country's storm No. 10) and typhoon Matmo (the country's storm No. 11).

The agency also reported that on November 22, a shipment of relief supplies from the European Union (EU) will arrive at Noi Bai International Airport and subsequently be distributed to Dak Lak Province to aid residents affected by flooding. The EU aid package includes 138 kitchen sets and 150 family tents, with a total value of approximately EUR75,660.

Earlier, in response to the severe natural disasters of 2025 affecting northern and central Vietnam, Vietnamese authorities proactively appealed for international support. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP)—comprising 32 domestic and international members—held a meeting on October 9 and an official aid acknowledgment ceremony on October 28.

The events were attended by ambassadors and representatives from organizations such as CRS Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), UNICEF, Save the Children, ActionAid International in Vietnam, Tzu Chi (Taiwan, China), and the EU Delegation to Vietnam.

During these engagements, all parties shared best practices, reaffirmed their long-term cooperation commitments, and expressed continued support to help Vietnam strengthen disaster preparedness, early warning systems, and community resilience building toward a more disaster-resilient nation.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan