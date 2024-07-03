Family Festival in Southeastern Provinces 2024 to be held in Binh Thuan

The 13th Family Festival in Southeastern Provinces 2024 will be held in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan on July 11-13, the representative agency of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in HCMC announced.

At the press conference of the 13th Family Festival in Southeastern Provinces 2024 held in HCMC on July 2 (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province.

With the theme “Happy Family – Prosperous Nation”, the Family Festival in Southeastern Provinces 2024 aims to honor the traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese family in the country generally and the Southeastern region particularly as well as provide an opportunity for families to exchange and share experiences regarding family work and building happy family.

This year’s event attracts families from provinces including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh. Each locality will have three typical families participating in the festival.

The Family Festival features a wide range of activities, such as an opening ceremony, closing ceremony, an incense offering ceremony paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Binh Thuan Province branch, organizing visits to Duc Thanh School national relic site, family photo exhibition, art performances, sports activities, OCOP products exhibition.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh