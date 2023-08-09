Ministry encourages breeders to increase aqua-farming

In the context that breeders across the country stopped raising aquaculture due to difficulties in export, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development suggested local administrations encourage farmers to increase farming.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien yesterday signed an official letter No. 5386 requesting municipal and provincial people's committees to increase the raising of water animals such as fish for food in the last months of 2023 to ensure the aquaculture production plan.

According to Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien, the seafood industry has advantages and challenges with the most difficulties coming from the export market. Fishery output in the first 6 months was estimated at 4.27 million tons, reaching 47.2 percent of the plan while seafood export value was estimated at US$4.13 billion, down 27.4 percent over the same period in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the current price of seafood is still low resulting in small profit; thus, breeders are in a wait-and-see mood, leading to the possibility of raw materials shortage for seafood processing and export, affecting the growth plan in 2023.

For the stable development of the aquaculture industry in the last months of 2023 meeting the demand of raw materials in both quantity and quality for processing and export, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed localities encourage owners of large-scale farms to promote the marine aquaculture with the focus on high economic value species.

In addition, areas of ecological and organic farming, rice shrimp, and wild shrimp should be maintained while extensive farming in combination with measures to increase productivity and production in these areas should be improved to promote the breeding of black tiger shrimps and white-legged shrimp farming in areas with good infrastructure conditions and good control of production phases.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also proposed to focus on developing the pangasius chain from the hatchling stage, feeding to commercial farming. Breeders should raise aquaculture offshore.

Last but not least, breeders should conduct cost-saving approaches in aquaculture including the application of advanced techniques at all stages in the farming process to increase survival rate, reduce feed coefficient (FCR) in addition to production linkages to reduce intermediaries so that farmers can use input materials such as seeds, feed, products for the environmental treatment of aquaculture with lowest prices.