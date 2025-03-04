Ministry directs activities marking 50 years of National Reunification Day

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has just issued a document to direct the organization of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, it is an important occasion to review the nation's glorious traditions and affirm the achievements in the country’s construction and development after reunification. Performing arts activities, fine arts, photography, and exhibitions will be tools for spreading propaganda.

The Department of Performing Arts will organize a special program and a 30-minute artistic performance during the anniversary celebration, featuring profound political content and high artistic quality.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security will coordinate to organize parades in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibitions will develop a system of logos and an official brand identity package for commemorative activities nationwide. The organization and propaganda work will be carried out meticulously to create a positive impact, raising the people's awareness of the significant historical meaning of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification Day.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Great Spring Victory 1975 is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to generations of people, cadres, and soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation but also a chance to affirm the country’s development path in the process of renewal and international integration. The propaganda activities will not only focus on recalling history but also contribute to educating the younger generation about patriotic traditions, arousing the spirit of unity and self-reliance of the Vietnamese people in the new era.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh