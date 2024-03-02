HCMC to host diverse activities marking 50 years of National Reunification Day

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai on March 1 chaired a conference on organizing the progress of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan said that a grand ceremony will be held at the 30/4 (Aril 30) Park in Le Duan – Pasteur intersection in District 1 at 7 am on Aril 30, 2025.

Under the plan, a special art program will take place at the 30/4 (Aril 30) Park at 7 pm on Aril 30- May 1, 2025.

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at seven places to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son said that the committee is implementing many programs, including focusing on gratitude activities and social security for individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, building and repairing 500 charity houses (of these, 388 charity houses have been built, the remaining are expected to be completed in 2024), the “Building 1,000 Clean – Green – Environmentally Friendly Constructions in residential areas” emulation movement exceeded the target by 1,298 works.

Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Lam Dinh Thang, stated that the propaganda work focuses on two main contents, including activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification, and the plan for implementing key programs and projects. The Department of Information and Communications of the city is coordinating with the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee to direct the city's media agencies to focus on propaganda activities.

He proposed the HCMC People's Committee create a progress plan and allocate time for the implementation, inauguration, and organization of key events and projects to avoid multiple events happening on the same day or in close succession.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Huynh Le Nhu Trang, reported that the department is focusing on caring for individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, organizing emulation movements from 2024 to 2025, strengthening sustainable poverty reduction and improving people's living standards.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai asks activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) to be carried out at the beginning of this year. (Photo: SGGP)

In his conclusion, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai has requested departments to pay attention to the review and adjustment of plans, and supplementation of members of the Steering Committee for activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification and other major holidays in 2025.

He asked activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) to be carried out at the beginning of this year. Emulation movements must be associated with the implementation of socio-economic development tasks, contributing to the construction and development of the city, and taking care of the material and spiritual life of the city's residents.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh