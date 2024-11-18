Ministry asks localities to submit report on 2025 Tet bonuses

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs has requested its chapters in cities and provinces nationwide to submit reports on salaries and bonuses for New Year and Tet holiday before December 15.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The ministry has asked the Departments of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of cities and provinces to closely monitor the situation of salary and bonus payments depending on businesses' financial situation at the end of the year and the Lunar New Year (Vietnamese Tet festival).

Accordingly, the departments need to coordinate with the management board of industrial parks, economic zones, and local labor federations to grasp the current situation of production and business activities of enterprises to implement measures to ensure the rights and benefits of workers.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Kim Khanh