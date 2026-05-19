Ministry advises 21-day quarantine for travelers after Ebola strain resurgence

The Ministry of Health has advised all travelers returning from active African outbreak zones to self-isolate for 21 days following the resurgence of a rare and highly lethal Ebola strain.

A new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has raised serious concern among international health experts, as the infections are linked to Bundibugyo, a rare and relatively understudied strain of the Ebola virus.

This marks only the third major outbreak associated with the Bundibugyo strain, following previous outbreaks recorded in Uganda in 2007 and 2008 and in Congo in 2012. According to African health authorities, the outbreak first emerged in Ituri Province in eastern Congo before rapidly spreading to nearby areas and neighboring Uganda.

To date, the affected region has recorded 336 suspected cases and 88 deaths, with the majority of infections reported in Congo.

Hence, the Ministry of Health has issued updated guidance on prevention measures in response to warnings from the World Health Organization over the increasingly complex Ebola situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where dozens of fatalities have been reported.

The ministry urged the public not to panic and to closely follow official updates from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. People returning from outbreak areas were advised to monitor their health and self-isolate for 21 days. Authorities also warned against direct contact with suspected Ebola patients, as well as with blood, bodily fluids, or personal belongings of infected individuals.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or bleeding after returning from affected regions should immediately seek medical attention and provide information about their travel and contact history for timely guidance and treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ebola virus disease is classified as a Group A infectious disease, meaning it poses a high risk of rapid transmission and carries a high fatality rate that can reach up to 90 percent. The disease spreads from infected animals or humans through direct contact with blood, bodily fluids, or tissues of infected individuals.

Family members, healthcare workers, and caregivers who closely interact with infected people or animals face a particularly high risk of infection. Individuals who come into direct contact with the bodies of Ebola victims or animals suspected of carrying the virus are also considered highly vulnerable.

Although there is currently no fully effective vaccine or specific treatment for the disease, health authorities said outbreaks can still be contained through early detection, strict patient isolation, close monitoring of contacts, and rigorous infection-control procedures.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan