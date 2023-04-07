Ministries to conduct comprehensive inspection of TikTok activities in Vietnam

The Ministry of Information and Communications will coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to comprehensively inspect TikTok activities in Vietnam.

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on April 6, head of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Le Quang Tu Do emphasized the social media app’s activities violated Vietnamese law.

The Ministry of Information and Communications will coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Public Security, and the General Department of Taxation to conduct a comprehensive inspection of TikTok operation in Vietnam.

TikTok does not have effective measures to control infringing contents and false news that is toxic, against the Politics, Party and State, even causing harmful effects on children; online trade in illicit goods and services of counterfeit products, aphrodisiac drugs, fake or unknown origin dietary supplement products.

The video-sharing app uses the algorithm to automatically distribute and promote videos with inaccurate, misleading, or false content that may cause significant harm to the community and young people, to create viral sensations, he stressed.

The platform also does not have measures to prevent copyright infringement, control and manage activities of TikTok users and let them to create short videos with impolite and rubbishy content, and use private photos or videos without permission to spread fake news and insult the pictures’ owners on social platforms. Notably, TikTok pockets 70 percent of the proceeds from users.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies to work and require cross-border social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and YouTube to remove information for alleged violation of the law. The platforms need to abide by local regulations when operating in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information will improve the effectiveness of scanning tools, and organize meetings with social media platforms, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube, to intensify management of compliance with Vietnamese laws among the social platforms and Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs) and Key opinion leaders (KOLS) as well as monitor activities of TikTok Shop, a shopping tool that can be accessed directly from the TikTok platform.