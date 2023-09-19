Minimum investment for PPP school construction project to be VND100 billion

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed a scale of minimum investment amount for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in school construction will be VDN100 billion (US$4.1 million).

The statement was made at the 11th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term.

According to the proposal, the capital contribution of projects for technological equipment for education to approach scientific and technological advances will be at least VND5 billion; and the amount invested in equipment and physical education facilities in school will not be less than VND20 billion.

The minimum amount of money invested in the fields of healthcare, culture and sports costs VND30 billion and VND45 billion, respectively.

The smallest amount of capital for culture and sports facilities managed and operated by districts and Thu Duc City to serve the public will be VND10 billion.

The regulation of PPP projects’ investment scale aims to prioritize main works, attract investment resources from the private sector in the identified fields, and prevent widespread and uncontrolled investment because PPP projects are associated with obligations from the public sector, such as investment guarantees, and mechanisms for sharing revenue risks.

The requirement for minimum investment also creates conditions for HCMC to proactively call for investment, proactively select and carry out PPP projects with feasibility, attract investment capital resources from non-state economic sectors, and strengthen public-private cooperation in social infrastructure development to reduce the burden on the state budget.

Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC was approved by the National Assembly (NA) on June 24. The newly approved resolution replacing Resolution 54 will create favorable conditions for the city to exploit its resources, strength, and potential to the maximum to create a driving force for the southern economic hub’s development, including allowing HCMC to apply PPP investment in the fields of sports and culture, stipulate the minimum acceptable rate of investment in these projects.