11th session of 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council opens

The 11th session of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council was opened on the morning of September 19.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung chaired the working session along with the participation of Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this session, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the all-day meeting focuses on many urgent contents to meet the city's socioeconomic development requirements; summarize the implementation of the Law on Supervisory Activities of the National Assembly and People's Council in 2015 and sum up the mid-term activities of the 10th tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le reviewed the city’s socio-economic situation in the first eight months of the year.

At this meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will consider and approve draft resolutions on key contents under the authority of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council related to the concretization of Resolution 18 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to implement Resolution 98.

Of these, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council reviewed the reports of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety and the administrative organizational structure of public service units under Thu Duc City People's Committee, the list of investment, construction, expansion and innovation road projects under the form of BOT.

Besides, the delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will discuss and decide to approve important and urgent proposals meeting the needs of socio-economy, culture, health and education development.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will implement a plan to take confidence votes at the regular meeting at the end of 2023 which is dedicated to people holding positions elected by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term according to Resolution No. 96/2023/QH15 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Within the framework of this session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will review the implementation results of the Law on Supervisory Activities of the National Assembly and the People's Council.

Besides, the mid-term summary of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council’s activities will help the delegates analyze and find out the causes of limitations as well as promote the results in the organization and operations of the People's Council at all levels in the city from the beginning of the term up to now.

In addition, the honoring, felicitation and encouragement for collectives having positive contributions to the supervisory activities of the municipal People's Council will enhance the quality and effectiveness of the supervisory activities in the upcoming time.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le required the municipal People’s Council’s delegates together with the delegates joining this session to promote the spirit of democracy, responsibility, frankness and objectivity in discussion, focusing on key matters in discussion and giving opinions. Thereby, it is convenient to identify the right policies and decisions in accordance with the actual situation to promote the effectiveness of the resources in investment, specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Thu Duc City so that the implementation of the Law and Resolution can be deployed synchronously to meet the trust and expectations of residents.