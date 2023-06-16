Military units asked to focus on policies to support service members’ families

The Military Party Committee of HCMC on June 15 held a conference to review the implementation of resolutions of the 12th Congress of the Military Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of the Military Region 7.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the Military Party Committee of HCMC’s efforts and creativity in implementing missions and related issues from the beginning of the tenure until date despite facing challenges, especially tasks of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.

He suggested that the Military Party Committee of HCMC continuously needs to pay attention to carry out guidelines of the Central, such as the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the Politburo’s Resolution 24 on socio-economic development, defense, and security of the Southeast region by 2030 with a vision to 2045; accelerate the construction progress of armed forces with higher quality; and effectively implement the Politburo's conclusion No.14 on encouraging and protecting the dynamic and innovative cadres who work for the common good associated with the building forces of Party members in the military region.

The city’s Party Chief noted that the Military Party Committee of HCMC needs to pay more attention to policies supporting military personnel and their families and attracting young people to join military services.

The Military Party Committee of HCMC delivered a report on increasing the effectiveness of the implementation of national defense and military missions, building the all-people national defense associated with the protection of national security, getting ready for participating in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and ensuring political security, social order and safety for the city’s socioeconomic development.