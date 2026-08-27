Military Region 7 strengthens coordination with local media agencies

Military Region 7 held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 to sign a program on coordinated activities with local media agencies.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, a member of the Party Central Committee; Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Commander of Military Region 7; and Le Van Minh, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency.

Media agencies sign coordination programs with Military Region 7 and its Political Department. Photo: SGGP/Manh Thang

Under the program, Military Region 7 and its Political Department signed coordination agreements with eight media agencies. The program aims to strengthen the exchange, provision and sharing of information between Military Region 7 and media organizations, while improving the quality and effectiveness of information and communications work.

It also seeks to ensure that information is delivered quickly, accurately and promptly, meeting requirements for public-opinion guidance in the new situation.

Le Van Minh, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, discusses the coordination program for 2026-2031. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

Speaking at the conference, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency Le Van Minh affirmed that the agency would focus on implementing the coordination program and producing vivid coverage highlighting the image of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers,” including the armed forces of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces.

In his concluding remarks, Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc thanked central and local media agencies for their continued support and cooperation with the armed forces of Military Region 7.

He said that the signing of the coordination program with media agencies in the city was an important step in concretizing the direction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense to strengthen press and communications work in the new situation.

Delegates attend the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

The program will also help strengthen solidarity, foster closer ties and mutual support, improve the Party’s ideological and cultural work, and establish a mechanism for rapid and accurate information sharing to meet public-opinion guidance requirements in the digital era.

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By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong